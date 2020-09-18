Riviera Beach will be giving out free masks, hand sanitizer to students

When students return to classrooms in Riviera Beach this Monday, they will be supplied with free masks and hand sanitizers from the city to ensure a safe learning environment.
City officials, in partnership with the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, will be providing free masks and hand sanitizer to all students when they return to school Monday. This is one part of what has been a robust response to the pandemic from the city.
Riviera Beach offered on-site testing and sent masks to each city resident a month before Palm Beach County did the same. Officials cite their low infection rates as evidence their approach has been working.
"This has been a battle, but it won't stop now," City Manager Jonathan E. Evans said. "It is critically important that we do all we can to ensure the safety of our students -- and our community -- no matter what."
