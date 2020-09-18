Treasure Coast parents offer advice to Palm Beach County parents about in-classroom instruction

Wear a mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, and keep your distance.
That's the advice parents in Martin and St. Lucie counties have for students in Palm Beach County who are preparing to return to brick-and-mortar schools on Monday.
"They were ready. They were ready to go back to school. They wanted to see their friends, they didn't want to be cooped up in the house anymore," said Alexis Lerette, whose two children have been back to in-classroom instruction in St. Lucie County for nearly a month now.
Brick-and-mortar schools reopened in St. Lucie County on Aug. 24 and in Martin County on Aug. 11
"They're doing really good. We got them each separate hand sanitizers," said Lierin Reeves, who has three children back in St. Lucie County schools.
"If you have your faith in your kid's teachers and your kid's school, then it can work," said Kimberly Davis, a parent and former teacher in Martin County, whose planning to send her daughter back to in-person instruction soon.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
Now that they have confidence in the return to brick-and-mortar education, WPTV asked these three mothers to share their advice to Palm Beach County students and parents who may be anxious about the return to in-classroom instruction on Monday.
A few common themes emerged.
"Yeah, COVID is scary, but as long as they're keeping up with hand washing and using their hand sanitizer, social distancing, and wearing their mask, there shouldn't be an issue," Lerette said.
"Hand sanitizer, keep them clean, teach them how to social distance, and you can't let fear run you away," Reeves said.
"Make sure that before my child went to in-person school, I did not downplay the virus, I did not downplay the risks," Davis said. "When you have a kid showing signs of sickness, you keep them home. You keep them home for the teachers and you keep them home for the other students. They have to take it serious. They just do."
The School District of Palm Beach County has answers on its website to many common questions regarding in-classroom instruction, health and safety within schools, and information for school employees and bus drivers. You can find those answers by clicking here.
Scripps Only Content 2020