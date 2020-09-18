Tropical Storm Wilfred forms, Greek alphabet will be used for rest of hurricane season

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed Friday morning in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, and that means we're officially out of names for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
According to the National Hurricane Center, this is the earliest we've ever reached the letter "W" in a hurricane season.
Any named storms that form after Wilfred will be given a name from the Greek alphabet, like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and so on.
LATEST FORECAST:
According to the 11 a.m. Friday advisory from the NHC, Wilfred has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.
Wilfred is expected to be short-lived and won't impact our weather in South Florida.
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the storm is forecast to run into wind shear over the next few days, which will weaken it to a remnant low by Tuesday.
