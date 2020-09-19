Celtics top Heat 117-106, cut deficit to 2-1

September 19, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 11:50 PM

Getting big leads has been relatively easy for the Boston Celtics in these Eastern Conference Finals. This time, they also found a way to finish the job.

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and the Celtics got right back into the East finals with a 117-106 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their series on Saturday night.

Kemba Walker added 21 for Boston, which trails the best-of-seven 2-1.

Bam Adebayo scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Heat, who fell for just the second time in 12 games in these playoffs.

