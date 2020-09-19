'Gigantic Garage Sale' celebrates its 30th anniversary in West Palm Beach

The "Gigantic Garage Sale" is back for its 30th anniversary.
On Saturday at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds, everything from housewares to children's clothing was on sale.
Because of COVID-19, the Expo Center had 15-foot wide aisles and the event was capped at a 25% capacity.
Over 75 vendors and four non-profit organizations including Inlet Grove Community High School were there.
The garage sale usually has around 150 vendors.
Annabell Manners, sales manager of the Expo Center, said despite COVID-19, participation was way up more than they expected and vendors have benefited from the experience, “We like to help the community get people out. You get more people coming to this garage sale than when you would if you were doing it on your own.”
The next big event at the Expo Center will be the Fall Craft Fair, which will also celebrate 30 years on October 3.
Scripps Only Content 2020