Man killed by hit-and-run driver in emergency lane of I-95

A 58-year-old Fort Lauderdale man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night on I-95.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the unidentified man was walking northbound in the southbound inside/emergency lane of I-95, north of Pembroke Road at 8:39 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck struck him. The truck did not remain at the scene.
Investigators learned that a 2001 silver Toyota Corolla that was parked in the emergency lane with left side damage was registered to the victim at the scene.
At this time FHP has no independent witnesses to the fatal crash.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them by dialing *FHP.
