Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Palm Beach Gardens gas station

We'd like to start off by saying thank you to all the Law Enforcement officers involved in the apprehension of the second suspect. We also want to thank the community who has come together to show their love, compassion, and support during this tragedy. Although we are relieved by the arrest, we continue to feel the pain that this senseless act of violence resulted in. Jackie was an amazing person with a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew her.