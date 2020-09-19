Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Palm Beach Gardens gas station

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman last weekend at a Palm Beach Gardens gas station.
Palm Beach Gardens police announced today that 19-year-old Sania La Shay Williams Cox of Pompano Beach was arrested and is facing murder, robbery with a firearm, and other charges related to the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Jacqueline Rae Barthelemy.
Barthelemy was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station at 12220 Alternate A1A at approximately 10:58 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Upon arrival, officers located Jacqueline Rae Barthelemy, 36, who was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center. She was later pronounced deceased. She is survived by her husband and two children.
Cox was apprehended by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Tactical Crime Unit, U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the Broward County Jail.
Last Saturday, the first suspect, Ezequiel Nunez, 18, was identified as the shooter who was attempting to rob the store.
Nunez was arrested and is facing multiple charges including murder and robbery with a firearm.
Jackie's family issued the following statement after the arrest of the second suspect:
