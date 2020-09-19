State's coronavirus deaths rise by 139, cases increase by 3,204

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 27 additional deaths for 41,732 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 4,322 cases, the highest since 5,086 on May 7. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 10 deaths. No. 8 France announced 50 deaths, as well as a record 13,215 cases, shattering the mark of 10,594 the day before. No. 9 Spain had 90 deaths, as well as 4,697 cases after a record 11,291 cases the day before.