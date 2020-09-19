Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico

A second tropical system with a Greek alphabet name formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Beta formed at 5 p.m. ET on Friday in the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into a hurricane.
As of Saturday at 5 p.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts and was stationary.
Forecasters said the storm will move slowly over the western Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
It could bring heavy rain and flooding to the northwest Gulf Coast near Texas.
The NHC said it is too early to determine what areas could see direct wind and storm surge from Beta.
