With only days until census is due, 'census day of action' held in West Palm Beach

There are only 11 days until the 2020 census is due.
On Saturday volunteers with the city of West Palm Beach went door-to-door to three neighborhoods in Pleasant City in West Palm Beach.
They call it the "Census day of action" where survey takers assisted residents who have not had the opportunity to fill out their self-responses.
Kevin Jones, coordinator of community initiatives for West Palm Beach, explains the benefits of the census, including increasing funding for schools and hospitals, “We receive approximately $2,000 per individual for a decade so basically in 10 years that will be about $20,000 per individual.”
The deadline to submit your census is September 30.
