3 boaters rescued after vessel capsizes in Boynton Beach inlet

Three people were rescued Sunday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit after their boat capsized at the Boynton Beach Inlet.
At 12:15 p.m. crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a capsized vessel and three people in the water on the south side of the inlet.
When firefighters arrived they reported that all people in the water had been accounted for by the PBSO Marine Unit.
One teen-aged girl patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no word on the condition of the other two people.
