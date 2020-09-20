Father of Patriots running back killed in South Fla. crash

The father of New England Patriots running back James White was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in South Florida, hours before his team's appearance on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Donald Prichard said Miami-Dade police Capt. Tyrone White was killed in a two-vehicle crash about 1 p.m. along Griffin Road in Cooper City.
Prichard said one vehicle overturned and the other caught fire. Two of the three victims were flown to a hospital for medical treatment, but the elder White was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was the father of James White, a fourth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2014.
The 28-year-old running back graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale before becoming a star for the Wisconsin Badgers in college. He did not play during Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
BSO detectives are investigating the crash.
