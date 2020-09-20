Port St. Lucie man dies in I-95 crash near Jupiter

A man died in a crash on near Jupiter I-95 Saturday afternoon.
At 4 p.m. an 85-year-old unidentified Port St. Lucie man was driving a pickup truck southbound on I-95 in the left lane near Donald Ross Road.
At the same time a tractor trailer was driving in the center lane and a pickup truck was traveling in the outside center lane.
For some unknown reason, the Port St. Lucie man lost control of his truck on the wet roadway and began to rotate counter-clockwise and travel off the roadway onto the left shoulder.
His truck collided with the left guardrail.
After impact, the truck rotated counter-clockwise and back into the southbound lanes, colliding with the tractor trailer in the middle lane and then onto the right shoulder, where he collided with the right guard rail.
After impact, his truck traveled back into the southbound lanes and collided with a truck and the truck's camper in the outside center lane.
The 85-year-old Port St. Lucie man succumbed to his injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The case is still pending investigation.
