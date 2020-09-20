Roadside memorial for slain FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock enhanced in Martin County

A roadside memorial for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock has been enhanced on I-95 in Martin County.
FHP tweeted thanks to the Martin County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Snyder for honoring Trooper Bullock on Sunday at the site where he was killed on February 5, 2020.
Trooper Bullock stopped to assist a disabled vehicle just south of Martin Highway when a suspect who was with the disabled vehicle opened fire, shooting and killing Bullock.
The memorial at mile post 107 has been enhanced with landscaping, a stone border, and lights.
