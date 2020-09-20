State's new coronavirus deaths cut in half in one day to 62; cases rise by 3,573

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 25 additional deaths for 41,759 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 4,322 cases, one day after 4,222 the day before, which was the highest since 5,086 on May 7. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 24 deaths. No. 8 France announced 50 deaths, as well as a record 13,498 cases one day after 13,215 No. 9 Spain reported no data.