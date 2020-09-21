AG's decision likely clears Pats owner in sex case

The Florida Attorney General's office has announced that it won't appeal a court decision blocking video that allegedly shows Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex at a massage parlor in Jupiter.
Monday's announcement means charges against Kraft will likely be dropped: The recordings are the only known potential evidence against him.
A Florida appeals court ruled in August that police violated Kraft's rights and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts.
The state attorney general's office said it decided not to take the case to the Florida Supreme Court because a loss could have resulted in the compromise of future, unrelated law enforcement investigations.
Below is a statement from the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody regarding the case:
Scripps Only Content 2020