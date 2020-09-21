AG's decision likely clears Pats owner in sex case

We were disappointed by the Fourth District's decision. The Solicitor General and his staff reviewed the decision and the likelihood that the Florida Supreme Court would exercise its discretion to hear its appeal. These attorneys determined that review was unlikely and raised concerns that a decision by the Florida Supreme Court against the State on these case facts could have broader, negative implications beyond the limited facts of this case, which could affect law enforcement efforts in the future. Based on that analysis and after consulting with the prosecuting state attorney's office, the decision was made not to seek further discretionary review.

