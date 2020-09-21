Behind the scenes: Rapid coronavirus testing near West Palm

September 21, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 2:50 PM

WPTV took a behind the scenes look Monday at how rapid coronavirus testing is conducted at a lab near West Palm Beach.

United Clinical Laboratory, located at 2257 Vista Pkwy., has about 50 employees working throughout the day performing the tests.

The public can receive a coronavirus test by driving to the front of the facility and have the test administered.

Workers can process the rapid coronavirus tests and provide results within one to two days. The lab uses the PCR medical test, which helps give highly-accurate results.

They say they can process about 3,000 coronavirus tests a day.

Employees at the facility also conduct antibody testing, which only takes about two hours for results. Those results can be provided to the patients within 24 hours.

The rapid tests cost about $135, but insurance can help cover the cost.

