COVID-19 dashboard helps parents track confirmed cases in schools

The School District of Palm Beach County has launched an online dashboard to help parents and staff stay informed about confirmed COVID-19 cases among individuals who were recently on district property.
According to the district, the dashboard is updated nightly with confirmed case by date, school and the number of students and employees affected.
"The district has worked closely with the Florida Department of Health and the Health Care District of Palm Beach County to supply principals with a COVID-19 toolkit and provide support with protocols, contact tracing, and communication," the district said in a news release.
The health department will notify parents if their children have been exposed to someone on district property with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Employees will be notified by Risk and Benefits Management if they have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case.
All parents and staff will receive a building-wide message following notification of confirmed case. The district said that if a letter from the health department or Risk Managements was not received, it's very unlikely that they came into contact with the individual with the confirmed case.
