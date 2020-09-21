Florida expanding mental health services in rural school districts

First lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion Monday afternoon in Tallahassee regarding mental health and telehealth student services in Florida public schools.
DeSantis announced the state is providing $2 million to 18 rural school districts in Florida to increase access to telehealth and mental health services.
The event was held at the governor's mansion.
The first lady was joined by the following people:
- Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew
- Dr. Patricia Babcock, Deputy Secretary, Department of Children & Families
- Dr. Eric Hall, Senior Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education
- Superintendent Mike Thomas of Dixie County
- Superintendent Shirley Joseph of Madison County
- Superintendent Danny Glover Jr. of Taylor County
