JV football team at South Fork High School quarantined

The junior varsity football team at South Fork High School is being quarantined amid coronavirus concerns.
They are among 201 students at four different Martin County schools who have transitioned to remote learning, Martin County School District spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said Monday.
A total of 76 students from South Fork High School have met the district's requirements for quarantining protocol.
That's in addition to 71 students from Jensen Beach High School, which canceled all of its cross country practices and meets for a two-week period beginning Monday.
DeShazo said 32 students from Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School were also quarantined, along with 22 students and one employee from Martin County High School.
Scripps Only Content 2020