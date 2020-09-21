Martin County School District holding virtual meetings about replacing 2 schools

September 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 5:55 PM

The Martin County School District invites the public to hear the latest on the complete school replacements of Jensen Beach and Palm City elementary schools.

They will hold a virtual information session on Wednesday, September 23 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss Palm City Elementary School and another virtual session on Thursday, September 24 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss Jensen Beach Elementary School.

To get more information and access to the links for the virtual meetings visit their website.

