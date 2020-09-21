Mother of Patriots running back in critical condition in South Fla.

One day after the father of New England Patriots running back James White was killed in a crash in South Florida, his mother remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.
Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Donald Prichard said Miami-Dade police Capt. Tyrone White was killed in the Sunday afternoon crash on Griffin Road in Cooper City.
Prichard said the 59-year-old police captain was a passenger in a Volkswagen Passat being driven by his wife, Lisa White, when it was broadsided by a Subaru WRX at Griffin Road and Southwest 118th Avenue.
The impact caused the Whites' car to overturn before landing on its roof, trapping them inside.
Lisa White, 58, was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where she was in critical condition.
Tyrone White was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 32-year-old driver of the Subaru also had to be rescued from his car after the engine compartment caught on fire.
Tyrone and Lisa White are the parents of James White, who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.
The 28-year-old running back graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale and went on to star for the Wisconsin Badgers. He did not play during Sunday night's 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was a teammate of White's for six seasons in New England, offered his condolences on Twitter and wrote that he was "heartbroken" to learn about the crash.
BSO detectives are investigating the crash.
Scripps Only Content 2020