Officers on the lookout for school-zone speeders

Drivers, you have been warned.
Law enforcement wants everyone to be mindful of their speed while driving through school zones.
Brick-and-mortar schools opened Monday in Palm Beach County for this first time since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boynton Beach police tweeted a video saying officers will be near schools to make sure children are arriving and departing safely.
Drivers are reminded that it is 20 mph in a school zone.
Speeding tickets in school zones can come with a high cost. Last year, a speeder in Boynton Beach was fined $400 for traveling 47 mph in the 20 mph zone.
Boca Raton police also reminded drivers to be alert when driving near school buses and stop when they see red, flashing lights.
Scripps Only Content 2020