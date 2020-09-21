Palm Beach County companies looking to hire new employees

There is new hope for job seekers in South Florida.
Palm Beach County's unemployment rate dipped 3 percent from July to August.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
Tom Veenstra with CareerSource Palm Beach County said Monday there are around 3,500 jobs available in their database. Jamas Ward is hiring at his company, Top Flight Services.
"We would like to fulfill 50 (positions). That is our goal. We'll take 30. Our goal is 50," Ward said.
That number will double the workforce at Ward's company.
He said they are hiring general labor and maintenance positions. After starting 10 years ago at Palm Beach International Airport, they are now expanding across the county.
"We started off as a wheelchair service company, and we've evolved into what we are today," Ward said.
Despite the challenges this year, he said he's optimistic heading into 2021.
"We hired five people today, and hopefully we will hire seven tomorrow," Ward said.
Unemployment in Palm Beach County dipped to 8 percent in August, which is a 3 percent drop from July. Veenstra has seen some specific sectors are showing gains.
"For this month, its professional and business services, which is a great indicator of how much things have changed in this county how much more diversified we've come in 10 years," Veenstra said.
He said he hopes other job sectors will follow with job gains in the winter months.
Hospitality is still a big part of the job market in South Florida. According to CareerSource Palm Beach County, as many 22,000 of those jobs have been lost in Palm Beach County.
In August, the center reports 1,600 new hires in hospitality. They will be hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday focusing on the hospitality industry.
"Hospitality is still our county largest employer. It's vital to our economy," Veenstra said.
