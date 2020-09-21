Palm Beach County launches school coronavirus dashboard

The School District of Palm Beach County on Monday launched a new online dashboard that tracks coronavirus cases.
The database identifies confirmed COVID-19 cases of any individual who was recently on a school district property, starting on Sept. 16, which is the date that ESE (Exceptional Student Education) students returned to in-classroom instruction.
According to the dashboard, there are currently 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, all of them employees.
The dashboard was launched on the first day that in-person learning began for the fall semester.
It is updated nightly with confirmed cases by date, school and the number of students and employees affected.
Officials said the health department will notify parents if their child has been exposed to someone that has a confirmed case.
A building-wide message will be then be sent to all parents and staff at the school informing them of the coronavirus case.
