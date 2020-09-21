Sea turtle nests impacted by high tide

The wind is really blowing us away here in Juno Beach, Florida this week. If you come across exposed nests or eggs on the beach do not touch, move or disturb them. Usually, once eggs are exposed, they are not viable, but they have the best chance of survival if left untouched. Additionally, please do not pick up eggshells. We know this may be hard to witness but nesting sea turtles adapt to storm loss by nesting multiple times a season. Sick, injured or disoriented hatchlings can be brought to our 24/7 hatchling drop-off area located at the front of our Center. When transporting hatchlings, place them in a bucket with damp sand and no water.