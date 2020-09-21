State adds 1,685 coronavirus cases, lowest since mid-June; new deaths rise by 21

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 18 additional deaths for 41,777 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 3,899 cases, after successive days of 4,322 and 4,222 cases, which was the highest since 5,086 on May 7. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 15 deaths. No. 8 France announced 11 deaths, as well as 10,569 cases one day after record 13,498. No. 9 Spain reported no data.