Dania Beach's new welcome sign in the wrong city

A new big and bright sign tries to welcome you to Dania Beach, but there's one problem. It's in the city of Hollywood.
The sign was a replacement for an older and smaller welcome sign that was also in Hollywood, but the mistake went unnoticed.
Most wouldn't notice the sign was in the wrong spot. After all, it's on East Dania Beach Boulevard and is located in between two sections of Dania Beach.
Dania Beach even maintains the median where the sign is located is in Hollywood.
Both cities are working together to resolve the issue. For now, the sign will remain in place.
