Delray commissions agree to start investigation into mayor

During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, the majority of commissioners voted to launch an investigation into Mayor Shelly Petrolia.
Commissioner Julie Casale voted no while Adam Frankel, Ryan Boylston, and Shirly Johnson would like an outside source to look at possible charter and Sunshine Law violations by Petrolia.
“There are many violations of the charter going on,” said Frankel during the discussion.
He said he has heard from city staff that Petrolia has crossed the line with emailing staff and giving certain directive. “Is there an issue going on?” Asked Frankel
City staff will not be involved with the investigation and a commissioner must reach out to an outside source to start the investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020