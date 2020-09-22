Deputies arrest Fla. teacher in death of boy left in hot car

Deputies say an Orlando elementary school teacher is accused of manslaughter in the death of a toddler she left in her car while she worked.
Orange County Sheriff's deputies arrested 34-year-old Dougkindra Wallace on Monday.
She's charged with aggravated manslaughter and neglect of a child in the Sept. 11 death of Jace Leslie.
Wallace had been driving the 20-month-old to and from his day care provider's home for his mother.
That morning, deputies say Wallace drove to the school and forgot to take the boy from his rear-facing car seat. He was dead when she found him inside the car that afternoon.
