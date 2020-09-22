Disney World marathon, half-marathon to be held virtually

Traditionally, the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend and Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend are held in January and February.
However, considering the coronavirus pandemic and the scale of the races, Disney has decided to convert both runs into virtual events.
Registered participants will receive an email starting Wednesday with the option for a refund or to convert their existing registration to the new virtual event.
Runners can participate in the event from home, a local running track or favorite running trail.
Guests will have to make a registration decision before Oct. 7.
Disney will open additional registration opportunities for the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend and 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend virtual events on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
Click here for the complete breakdown of refund options and the virtual race options.
