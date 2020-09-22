Fla. man ingests 4 baggies of heroin, jumps out of ambulance

A Florida Keys man who ingested four baggies of heroin jumped out of an ambulance that was taking him to a hospital and fled from deputies Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Ira Kawzinsky, 34, faces charges including resisting arrest and drug possession.
A deputy called to a home on Big Pine Key found Kawzinsky in a bedroom, along with a syringe, spoon and substance that tested positive for heroin, sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Kawzinsky was incoherent but responsive, but he began convulsing once the deputy took him outside, Linhardt said.
MORE FLORIDA KEYS NEWS: Man arrested for kicking chicken during argument with girlfriend | Man hits neighbor in face with hammer
The deputy administered the opioid-blocking drug Narcan and called for paramedics.
On the way to Lower Keys Medical Center, the ambulance stopped suddenly in the center turn lane, the rear door opened and Kawzinsky jumped out, running away, Linhardt said.
Deputies and other law enforcement agencies searched for Kawzinsky, who was found a short time later.
As Kawzinsky was being driven to the hospital, he told the deputy that he had ingested four bags of heroin and suggested that "perhaps he blacked out during the incident," Linhardt said.
Kawzinsky, who was not seriously injured, was treated and then booked into jail.
Scripps Only Content 2020