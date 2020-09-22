Inspector general investigates Delray Beach water concerns

Palm Beach County's top watchdog is now investigating the city of Delay Beach's water utilities program.
This comes amid a Florida Department of Health Investigation into cross connections in the city and several warning letters sent to the city.
The memorandum sent to the city's interim city manager Monday spells out the focus of the inspector general's investigation.
In the notice of investigation, dated Sept. 21, Inspector General John Carey writes the "investigation will focus on individual responsibilities and conduct in regard to established policies, ordinances, regulations, rules and statues." This will be done, he writes, "regarding the conduct of staff and officials in their records submissions and statements about water safety, quality and management."
Carey told Contact 5 that his office received a number of complaints from different people and city residents about water issues in the city.
The letter and investigation come less than two months after now suspended and embattled City Manager George Gretsas sent a 12-page letter to city leaders and the inspector general claiming that attempts to terminate his employment are retaliation for "exposing corrupt activities" in the city, including issues with the water.
Interim City Manager Jennifer Alvarez responded to Carey's notice of investigation, writing in a statement to Contact 5, "Delray Beach is committed to working closely and openly with the OIG, as with the Department of Health, to ensure that the matter is thoroughly reviewed and deficiencies are properly addressed."
Carey told Contact 5 that the investigation is a priority and that he'd like to have it finished by the end of the year.
He is also asking for anyone with information to come forward and contact his office at 877-283-7068.
Scripps Only Content 2020