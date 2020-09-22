Jensen Beach High School postpones Friday football game

Jensen Beach High School’s varsity football game scheduled for Friday has been postponed, the school district said Tuesday.
School district spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said the postponement resulted from the volume of students that have had to be quarantined recently.
The team was scheduled to square off against John Carroll High School at home for Senior Night.
DeShazo announced Tuesday that 67 students and one employee at the school will transition to remote learning.
Also, all chorus classes will now be taught remotely.
All affected individuals have been notified, according to the school district.
As of Tuesday, DeShazo said less than 1 percent of public school students in the county had positive/presumed positive cases since the start of the school year.
Students and staff that transitioned to remote learning do not equal the number of positive/presumed positive cases.
The school district asks students to stay home when they experience symptoms or if anyone in their household is symptomatic, awaiting test results or has tested positive for COVID-19.
