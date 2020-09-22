LIVE: Martin Co. School Board meets to select new superintendent

WATCH LIVE BELOW:
For the first time, the Martin County School Board will appoint their next superintendent Tuesday.
This is an all-new process for Martin County after voters in 2018 decided to allow the school board to pick the new superintendent, according to the district spokesperson Jennifer Deshazo.
"The board has worked very hard to make sure that the candidate that we bring to Martin county is someone that will help us move our school district forward and continue to educate all students for success and uphold the high standards of excellence that we've been endured for many, many years in our court," DeShazo said.
The board is expected to make the announcement during a special meeting being held at the district's former headquarters on Ocean Boulevard in Stuart at 5 p.m.
This search process began last year and started with 45 educators from across the U.S. and is now down to four.
Dr. Michael Dunsmore is a former North Carolina school district superintendent and current adjunct professor at East Carolina University.
Dr. Peter Licata is the southern regional superintendent in Palm Beach County.
Dr. John Millay is a recently retired Kentucky school district superintendent.
Dr. Lori Romano is the current director of career, technical and adult education programs in Pasco County.
The candidate chosen will start work on Nov. 17 and will replace the current superintendent, Laurie Gaylord, who is planning to retire in November after serving eight years.
The special meeting is open to the public and will also be streamed online.
