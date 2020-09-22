Martin County School Board members to appoint next superintendent

For the first time, Martin County School Board members will appoint its next superintendent on Tuesday.
This is an all new process for Martin County according to the district spokesperson Jennifer Deshazo. Back in 2018 Martin County voters decided to allow the school board to pick the new superintendent.
"The board has worked very hard to make sure that the candidate that we bring to Martin county is someone that will help us move our school district forward and continue to educate all students for success and uphold the high standards of excellence that we’ve been endured for many many years in our court," Martin County Schools spokesperson, Deshazo said.
The board is expected to make the announcement during a special meeting which will be held at the district's former headquarters on Ocean Boulevard in Stuart at 5:00 p.m.
This search process began last year and started with 45 educators from across the U.S. and is now down to four.
Dr. Michael Dunsmore is a former North Carolina school district superintendent and current adjunct professor at East Carolina University.
Dr. Peter Licata is the southern regional superintendent in Palm Beach County
Dr. John Millay is a recently retired Kentucky school district superintendent.
Dr. Lori Romano is the current director of career, technical and adult education programs in Pasco County.
The candidate chosen will start work on November 17, 2020 and will replace the current superintendent Laurie Gaylord. Gaylord is planning to retire in November after serving 8 years.
