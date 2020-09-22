Palm Beach County currently has more than 1 million registered voters

There are 42 days until the presidential election.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a push to get everyone to register to vote.
On a day when attention nationally is on registering to vote, Palm Beach County's elections supervisor said the numbers keep growing.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
"Oh, no we're over a million. We're a million, 5,000 plus," said Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.
There is still time for more people to get registered.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 in Florida, and the long lines in states like Virginia for early voting have election officials making plans.
"We've ordered some extra stanchions, in fact, just this morning signed the stanchion order. We're trying to work on crowd control. We, of course, will focus on social distancing and all of our PPE will be in place," Sartory Link said.
The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 5.
