Palm Beach County mask mandate extended another 30 days

Palm Beach County’s controversial mask mandate has been extended for another 30 days.
County Administrator Verdenia Baker extended the requirement for facial coverings Monday until 12:01 a.m. Oct. 22.
It is the third extension of the mask mandate, which has been in place since commissioners unanimously approved the measure in June to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Some Palm Beach County residents filed a lawsuit challenging the mask mandate, claiming it violated their constitutional rights. But Palm Beach County Judge John Kastrenakes denied the request for an emergency injunction, writing in his 13-page order that there is no "constitutional or protected right to infect others."
County commissioners could again decide to extend the mandate for another 30 days beyond Oct. 22.
Scripps Only Content 2020