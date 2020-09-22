PBSO seeking information on unsolved West Palm Beach homicide

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help with information about a homicide that occurred in West Palm Beach in September.
Deputies said Cristobal Mena, 40, was murdered in his residence in the area of Major Drive on September 4, shortly after 11 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and found Mena dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the scene to investigate the shooting as a homicide.
Suspect and motive are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. A 3,000 dollar reward is being offered to information leading to an arrest.
