1 dead following possible road rage incident in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a possible road rage incident left one person dead Tuesday evening.
Officials said at 5:20 p.m. two vehicles traveling on Florida's Turnpike exited at Okeechobee Blvd. and started to travel eastbound. Shots were fired in the area of Spencer Drive and Okeechobee Blvd. and one man was struck in the torso.
The man was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he later died.
According to officials, two persons of interest have been taken into custody and are currently being interviewed by detectives.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020