Delray Beach misses collection of water samples, slapped with penalty

"The staff member that was scheduled to collect the chlorine residual sample that weekend missed the collection. Director Hadjimiry notified the FDOH the morning of Monday, Aug. 24th via telephone and followed up with them in writing. Disciplinary action was taken on Assistant Water & Sewer Network Manager. During the 180 weeks (almost 4 years) of sample collections, this was the only missed sample collection. Additionally, FDOH ended the consent order (WP-065-16) on Sept 11th, 2020."