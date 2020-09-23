Delray Beach police searching for missing elderly woman

Delray Beach police are searching for a missing elderly woman who has early symptoms of dementia.
Barbara Lederberg, 80, was last seen leaving her home around 1 p.m. in her teal, with black convertible top, 2004 Ford Thunderbird with Florida tag GTG S36.
Police said Lederberg did not arrive at her relative's home in Boca Raton.
She was last seen wearing the multi-colored blouse shown in the picture below.
Anyone with information that could help with this search is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800
