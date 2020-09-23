FAU football game against USF postponed

The start of the Florida Atlantic University football season will have to wait a little longer.
The game scheduled Saturday against the University of South Florida in Boca Raton has been postponed due to the coronavirus, according to FAU officials.
The two schools are working to identify a future date for the game.
Earlier in the day, FAU head coach Willie Taggart said results of the team's latest round of coronavirus testing were all negative. He said that included the players who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
FAU's next game is scheduled for Oct. 3 against the University of North Carolina-Charlotte at 4 p.m., which is set to be televised on ESPNU.
FAU had its original season opener against Minnesota canceled, then its season opener at Georgia Southern was postponed last week.
