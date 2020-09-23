Kentucky AG to announce decision in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he will announce the results of the investigation into the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday.
The announcement, slated for 1:30 p.m. ET, will come shortly after the Jefferson County grand jury presents its report on the Taylor case to Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell at 1:15 p.m. The attorney general’s press conference will be held at the Kentucky History Center.
Ahead of the attorney general's announcement, Mayor Greg Fischer signed two executive orders.
One order declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest. The other restricts access to downtown parking garages and bans on-street parking in order to provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Park, where many protests over the case have taken place.
The mayor has also set a curfew in the city from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. ET.
Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed by Louisville police officers who served a no-knock search warrant at her home in the early morning hours of March 13.
During the incident, Taylor’s boyfriend has said that he thought the plainclothes officers were intruders and fired a warning shot. The officers returned fire, shooting Taylor several times, and she died in the hallway of her apartment.
In June, the Louisville Metro Police Department fired one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, saying he violated procedures by showing "extreme indifference to the value of human life." The other two officers involved in the case, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, have been placed on administrative reassignment, WLEX reports.
Protesters across the state have said these actions are not enough and have continuously called for the arrest of the officers involved in Taylor's shooting.
Taylor is one of a handful of African Americans who have died at the hands of police officers or former police officers in 2020. The killings prompted massive protests calling for an end to police brutality across the country.
Jordan Mickle at WLEX contributed to this report.
