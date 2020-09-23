More CARES Act money coming to Boca Raton

More money is heading to Boca Raton to help residents struggling to pay their mortgage and rent.
The city previously received $317,000 through the CARES Act.
Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson said Wednesday the city will now receive an extra $230,000 from the state.
Thomson said the application for the money is expected to launch in October. Residents can receive up to $5,800 in assistance.
The CARES Act, a $2 trillion economic relief package, was passed in March as the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the United States.
The Act has provided assistance to families, workers and small businesses hit hard by the downturn in the economy.
