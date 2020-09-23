No decision on Palm Beach County School District injunction

Hour after hour of testimony is heard about a lawsuit filed by six school district employees who want an emergency injunction. It's a decision that would stop teachers and thousands of others from having to return to campus.
Judge Glenn Kelley has taken the hours of testimony and legal arguments under consideration.
"It is not the courts, with respect to safety and health, that should be making these decisions. It has to be left to and great deference given to the policymakers," he said.
The district workers filed the suit last week. Wednesday board member Dr. Debra Robinson gave testimony, as well as teachers, who said their request to teach remotely from home due to health issues was denied by their principals.
"As a teacher who is priority two I asked for accommodations while on the job site so that I could contain myself. I was not granted that," teacher Robyn Darville Wilson said.
Attorney Barry Silver said the district is still getting requests.
"It is life and death, it is people with cancer, all types of health conditions, lots of them, and they are told to go back into this school," Silver said.
The attorney's who represent the school district disagree with Silver. They said this is not a life and death case.
"What's at stake here is the loss of employment, what's at stake here is a decision but these teachers to choose to refuse to comply with a directive of their employers directive," Sean Fahey, the school district attorney said.
Scripps Only Content 2020