3 people injured in West Palm Beach shooting

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred at 9:12 p.m. along the 2100 block of North Tamarind Ave.
According to officials, two of the victims are adults and one is a child. All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.
Police said it's unlcear if the parties were shooting at each other, which may have resulted in a bystender getting stuck.
Investigators are at the scene collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.
Anyone with information is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
