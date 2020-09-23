St. Lucie County offers financial assistance for car repairs

St. Lucie County is helping struggling residents in need of minor auto repairs.
Help is eligible for people who are currently employed, seeking employment, attending school or have ongoing medical appointments.
The county is offering up to $500 toward repairs from a licensed auto shop. Repairs include batteries, tires, water hoses, brakes and engine belts.
Applicants must be able to provide documentation of need and proof of vehicle ownership.
Click here for more restrictions and how to apply or call 772-462-1777 and press zero.
