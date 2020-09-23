State's new coronavirus deaths spike to 202, highest in 13 days; cases up 2,590

Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 37 additional deaths for 41,825 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 4,926 cases, which was the highest since 5,086 on May 7. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 14 deaths. No. 8 France announced 78 deaths, as well as 10,008 cases three days after record 13,498. No. 9 Spain reported 241 deaths, which is the highest since 244 on May 6, and a record 10,799 cases.