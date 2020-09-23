Taggart: No positive tests for FAU ahead of USF game

So far, so good for Florida Atlantic.
FAU head coach Willie Taggart said Wednesday that the results of the team's latest round of coronavirus testing have all come back negative. He said that includes the players who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
"Think positive, test negative," Taggart said.
That puts FAU on track to play its first game of the season Saturday against South Florida.
Of course, it remains to be seen whether USF will be ready to go.
USF announced Wednesday it was pausing all football-related activities out of an abundance of caution. The decision comes a day after Notre Dame, which beat the Bulls 52-0 last weekend, postponed its upcoming game against Wake Forest.
Taggart said FAU has not received the results from Wednesday morning's testing, but the tests before that all came back negative. He said the players who initially tested positive must remain in quarantine and won't be available to play Saturday.
"We won't be fully loaded, but we'll have enough," Taggart said.
If the game is played, it will be FAU's de facto season opener after several virus-related schedule changes.
